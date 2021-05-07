Benchmark Trims Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Target Price to $550.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) had its target price decreased by Benchmark from $600.00 to $550.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 93.54% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $480.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $260.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of Roku from $180.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $409.59.

ROKU opened at $284.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $347.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.52. Roku has a 1-year low of $100.19 and a 1-year high of $486.72. The company has a market cap of $36.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -338.31 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. The company had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.95 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Roku will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, CFO Steve Louden sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.23, for a total value of $23,661,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,661,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.64, for a total transaction of $15,013,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,013,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 565,515 shares of company stock valued at $236,374,425 over the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Roku by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 3.8% during the first quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

