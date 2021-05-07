Berenberg Bank Raises JTC (LON:JTC) Price Target to GBX 795

JTC (LON:JTC) had its price objective upped by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 765 ($9.99) to GBX 795 ($10.39) in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JTC in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Get JTC alerts:

JTC stock opened at GBX 662 ($8.65) on Wednesday. JTC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 399 ($5.21) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 683.65 ($8.93). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 632.41 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 593.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.82, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £811.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.56.

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. The company offers fund services for the administration of various listed and unlisted funds in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and other administration services.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for JTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.