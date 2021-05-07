Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) President Curt Begle Sells 18,000 Shares of Stock

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Curt Begle also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, March 23rd, Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,000.00.
  • On Monday, February 8th, Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,062,000.00.

NYSE:BERY opened at $67.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $67.69.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 35.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BERY. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Berry Global Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 7,761.7% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,697,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,396,000 after buying an additional 1,676,149 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,029,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,205,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,145,000 after buying an additional 1,030,990 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 563.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,418,000 after buying an additional 1,018,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,621,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

