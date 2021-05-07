Best Buy’s (BBY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $125.00 price target on the technology retailer’s stock, down from their previous price target of $135.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup started coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a sell rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a buy rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Best Buy has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.05.

NYSE:BBY traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $121.61. 11,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,614,905. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.61. Best Buy has a 52 week low of $73.59 and a 52 week high of $124.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.19 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. As a group, analysts expect that Best Buy will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 46.13%.

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 2,568 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $310,188.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,166 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total transaction of $139,348.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,425.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,821 shares of company stock valued at $4,923,594 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Best Buy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,306,106 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,926,558,000 after acquiring an additional 524,280 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Best Buy by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,227,362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,419,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,803 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Best Buy by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,561,571 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $355,409,000 after acquiring an additional 239,631 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Best Buy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,270,828 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $326,396,000 after acquiring an additional 41,269 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Best Buy by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,169,870 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $316,321,000 after buying an additional 22,258 shares during the period. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

