Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) PT Raised to $39.00

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) had its price target increased by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $31.00 to $39.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BCYC. Zacks Investment Research raised Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

BCYC opened at $31.77 on Friday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.32 and a 1-year high of $33.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.35 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.63 and a quick ratio of 9.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.12.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 321.26% and a negative return on equity of 42.73%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $28,730.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,267,743.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pierre Legault sold 24,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total value of $787,612.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,612.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,922 shares of company stock worth $4,795,806 in the last 90 days. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.