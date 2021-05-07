Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) CEO Kevin Lee Sells 897 Shares

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) CEO Kevin Lee sold 897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $28,730.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,267,743.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Kevin Lee also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 28th, Kevin Lee sold 22,495 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $699,144.60.
- On Friday, April 30th, Kevin Lee sold 58,919 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total value of $1,818,240.34.
- On Monday, April 26th, Kevin Lee sold 18,611 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $582,152.08.
Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $31.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $733.57 million, a P/E ratio of -15.35 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.12 and a 200-day moving average of $24.12. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 52 week low of $13.32 and a 52 week high of $33.20.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 6.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,742 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $112,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 33,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.
Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile
Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.
