Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) CEO Kevin Lee Sells 897 Shares

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) CEO Kevin Lee sold 897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $28,730.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,267,743.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kevin Lee also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, April 28th, Kevin Lee sold 22,495 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $699,144.60.

On Friday, April 30th, Kevin Lee sold 58,919 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total value of $1,818,240.34.

On Monday, April 26th, Kevin Lee sold 18,611 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $582,152.08.

Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $31.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $733.57 million, a P/E ratio of -15.35 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.12 and a 200-day moving average of $24.12. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 52 week low of $13.32 and a 52 week high of $33.20.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.05). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 321.26% and a negative return on equity of 42.73%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 6.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,742 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $112,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 33,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.