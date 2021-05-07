Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Trading 8% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) shot up 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Lake Street Capital raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $26.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Big 5 Sporting Goods traded as high as $27.16 and last traded at $27.00. 39,724 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,039,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.01.

In other news, CEO Steven G. Miller sold 15,000 shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $258,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,574. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven G. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total transaction of $212,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,164.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 162,658 shares of company stock worth $2,702,795. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Big 5 Sporting Goods alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 2,595.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 453,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after purchasing an additional 437,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 658.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 355,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after buying an additional 308,260 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the first quarter worth approximately $3,266,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth $1,092,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth $485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.11% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $630.81 million, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.73.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.46. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 3.55%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Big 5 Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 146.34%.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.