BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Price Target Cut to $6.25 by Analysts at Roth Capital

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) had its target price lowered by Roth Capital from $7.00 to $6.25 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.55.

Shares of BDSI traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.37. 28,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,942. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $5.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.92. The firm has a market cap of $339.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). BioDelivery Sciences International had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 10.16%. Analysts forecast that BioDelivery Sciences International will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in BioDelivery Sciences International in the third quarter valued at approximately $810,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,858,854 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,807,000 after purchasing an additional 68,306 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,214,641 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,502,000 after purchasing an additional 696,022 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,064 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 92,928 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 409,004 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 19,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

