Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. decreased its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $466,128,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,687,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $413,152,000 after buying an additional 316,017 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 158.0% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 258,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,174,000 after acquiring an additional 158,000 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Biogen by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,822,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,874,191,000 after acquiring an additional 125,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Biogen by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 250,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,422,000 after purchasing an additional 117,207 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BIIB shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $258.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.57.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $272.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $269.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.82. The stock has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $363.92.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

