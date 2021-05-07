Bitcoin Atom Trading Up 36.1% This Week (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 96% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded up 36.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00000829 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Atom has a total market cap of $8.80 million and approximately $2,355.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000022 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000054 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

Bitcoin Atom is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Atom is medium.com/@bitcoinatom

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

