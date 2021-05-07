Bitcoin Diamond Market Cap Reaches $1.57 Billion (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 31.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 7th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $1.57 billion and approximately $774.98 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 238.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for $8.40 or 0.00014555 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005585 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001233 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001952 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002489 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000344 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00020949 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is btcd.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

