Bitgear Price Up 5% Over Last Week (GEAR)

Bitgear (CURRENCY:GEAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Over the last week, Bitgear has traded 5% higher against the dollar. Bitgear has a total market cap of $3.14 million and approximately $8,930.00 worth of Bitgear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitgear coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0446 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00071141 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.09 or 0.00261941 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003768 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $660.88 or 0.01138241 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00031553 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $434.31 or 0.00748026 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,972.33 or 0.99846769 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitgear Coin Profile

Bitgear’s total supply is 91,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,493,647 coins. The official website for Bitgear is www.bitgear.io . Bitgear’s official message board is medium.com/bitgear . Bitgear’s official Twitter account is @bitgeario and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitgear

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitgear directly using U.S. dollars.

