BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of BKN stock opened at $19.53 on Friday. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $19.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.35.

Get BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust alerts:

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.