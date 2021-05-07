BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Inc. (NYSE:BKN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.068 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.
Shares of BKN stock opened at $19.53 on Friday. BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $19.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.35.
BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust Company Profile
