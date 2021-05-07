BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (MVT) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0585 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.
Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund II stock opened at $15.67 on Friday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $15.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.88.
About BlackRock MuniVest Fund II
Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.