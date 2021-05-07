BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 11.83%.

TCPC traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $14.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,135. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.35 and a 200-day moving average of $12.38. The company has a market capitalization of $841.67 million, a P/E ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. BlackRock TCP Capital has a one year low of $7.68 and a one year high of $15.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.24%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.53%.

Several analysts have weighed in on TCPC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackRock TCP Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

About BlackRock TCP Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

