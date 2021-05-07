Blank Wallet Trading Down 12.3% Over Last Week (BLANK)

Blank Wallet (CURRENCY:BLANK) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Blank Wallet has a total market capitalization of $26.88 million and $3.02 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Blank Wallet has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. One Blank Wallet coin can now be bought for $1.64 or 0.00002839 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00069895 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $152.46 or 0.00264217 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003815 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $648.98 or 0.01124672 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00031553 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $449.17 or 0.00778409 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57,629.04 or 0.99870759 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Blank Wallet Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,406,687 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Buying and Selling Blank Wallet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blank Wallet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blank Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

