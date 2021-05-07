Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

BE traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,221,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.40. Bloom Energy has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 3.77.

BE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Johnson Rice upgraded Bloom Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bloom Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

In other Bloom Energy news, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 62,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $1,761,029.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,759,418.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $60,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 223,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,765,980.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 113,726 shares of company stock worth $3,090,879 in the last quarter. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

