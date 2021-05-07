Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Releases Earnings Results

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 91.24%.

Shares of Blue Apron stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.64. The company had a trading volume of 30,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,690. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.17. Blue Apron has a twelve month low of $4.13 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $82.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of -3.23.

In other Blue Apron news, Director Elizabeth Huebner purchased 14,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.17 per share, for a total transaction of $101,025.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,799 shares in the company, valued at $170,638.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Linda F. Kozlowski purchased 10,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $75,328.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 82,297 shares in the company, valued at $579,370.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blue Apron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Blue Apron from $5.60 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

