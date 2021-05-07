Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Releases Earnings Results

Posted by on May 7th, 2021

Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blue Apron had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 91.24%.

Shares of Blue Apron stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.64. The company had a trading volume of 30,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,690. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.17. Blue Apron has a twelve month low of $4.13 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $82.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of -3.23.

In other Blue Apron news, Director Elizabeth Huebner purchased 14,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.17 per share, for a total transaction of $101,025.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,799 shares in the company, valued at $170,638.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Linda F. Kozlowski purchased 10,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $75,328.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 82,297 shares in the company, valued at $579,370.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blue Apron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Blue Apron from $5.60 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce market that provides cooking tools, utensils, pantry items, and other products. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Earnings History for Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN)

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Apron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Apron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit