Bluegreen Vacations (BVH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $151.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.18 million. Bluegreen Vacations had a negative return on equity of 11.31% and a negative net margin of 12.40%. On average, analysts expect Bluegreen Vacations to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:BVH opened at $17.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 2.04. Bluegreen Vacations has a 12 month low of $6.80 and a 12 month high of $21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

