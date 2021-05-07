Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blueknight Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 6.48%.

BKEP stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.42. 14 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,494. The company has a market capitalization of $141.82 million, a P/E ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 2.21. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $3.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.28.

Get Blueknight Energy Partners alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%.

In other news, CEO D Andrew Woodward purchased 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $50,001.25. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blueknight Energy Partners

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it had 53 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of the company.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueknight Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.