BMO Capital Markets Boosts Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Price Target to C$17.00

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CRR.UN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities increased their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$17.75 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.25 to C$16.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$16.06.

Shares of CRR.UN traded up C$0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$16.85. The company had a trading volume of 111,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,793. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$16.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.16. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$11.44 and a 52-week high of C$16.88.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

