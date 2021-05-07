BMO Capital Markets Increases AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target to $129.00

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $127.00 to $129.00 in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AbbVie from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.94.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV stock opened at $116.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $116.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.27. The stock has a market cap of $204.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.17%.

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $916,668.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $2,119,025.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,025.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 202,251 shares of company stock valued at $21,981,948. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 260.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.