BMO Capital Markets Increases Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Price Target to C$17.00

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.94% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EFN. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James set a C$14.50 price target on Element Fleet Management and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Element Fleet Management from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Cormark upgraded shares of Element Fleet Management from a “reduce” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.64.

Shares of TSE:EFN opened at C$14.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$14.25 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.80, a current ratio of 9.68 and a quick ratio of 9.32. Element Fleet Management has a 1 year low of C$7.91 and a 1 year high of C$15.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.74.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$247.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$231.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Element Fleet Management will post 1.0499999 EPS for the current year.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

