BMO Capital Markets Increases The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target to $35.00

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential downside of 1.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MOS. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on The Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised The Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on The Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised The Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.18.

Shares of The Mosaic stock opened at $35.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The Mosaic has a 52 week low of $9.57 and a 52 week high of $36.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.63.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Mosaic will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in The Mosaic by 0.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 103,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in The Mosaic in the first quarter valued at $1,322,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the first quarter valued at $1,407,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the first quarter valued at $3,858,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Mosaic in the first quarter valued at $4,489,000. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

