BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €57.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BNP. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.70 ($66.71) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €45.20 ($53.18) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BNP Paribas presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €57.45 ($67.58).

BNP Paribas stock opened at €54.91 ($64.60) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €51.92 and its 200 day moving average price is €45.17. BNP Paribas has a one year low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a one year high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

