Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Trading 7.3% Higher

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)’s share price traded up 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.11 and last traded at $39.11. 12,667 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 370,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.44.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BCEI shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.44.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.42. The firm has a market cap of $790.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 4.09%. On average, research analysts predict that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 49.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 36,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 11,945 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 14.4% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 197,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,065,000 after buying an additional 24,955 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 10.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,596 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 40.9% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 142,892 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,106,000 after buying an additional 41,458 shares during the last quarter.

About Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI)

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

