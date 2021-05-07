Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Trading 7.3% Higher

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)’s share price traded up 7.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.11 and last traded at $39.11. 12,667 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 370,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.44.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BCEI shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.44.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.42. The firm has a market cap of $790.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 4.09%. On average, research analysts predict that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 49.3% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 36,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 11,945 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 14.4% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 197,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,065,000 after buying an additional 24,955 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 10.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,596 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 40.9% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 142,892 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,106,000 after buying an additional 41,458 shares during the last quarter.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

