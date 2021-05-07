Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Acquires 269 Shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IYF. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in iShares US Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares US Financials ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IYF traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.84. The stock had a trading volume of 11,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,355. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.02. iShares US Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $47.40 and a 12 month high of $81.70.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

