Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Has $8 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for approximately 7.4% of Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $7,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Finally, Proequities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.92 on Friday, reaching $102.42. 4,236 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,422. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.51. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.93 and a fifty-two week high of $102.72.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.