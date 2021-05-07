Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Purchases 150 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,165 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total transaction of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,795.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,250 shares of company stock worth $779,408. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $1.04 on Friday, hitting $252.34. 64,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,725,704. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $249.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The company has a market cap of $144.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.50%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.62.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

