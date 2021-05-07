boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) Insider Tim Morris Acquires 15,670 Shares of Stock

boohoo group plc (LON:BOO) insider Tim Morris purchased 15,670 shares of boohoo group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 318 ($4.15) per share, for a total transaction of £49,830.60 ($65,104.00).

Shares of LON:BOO opened at GBX 323.30 ($4.22) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 341.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 326.15. The firm has a market cap of £4.08 billion and a PE ratio of 48.09. boohoo group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 197.60 ($2.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 433.50 ($5.66).

BOO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.27) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of boohoo group from GBX 510 ($6.66) to GBX 530 ($6.92) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 460 ($6.01) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. boohoo group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 418.57 ($5.47).

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. boohoo group plc provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, and Coast brands.

