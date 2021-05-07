Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Increased to $2,740.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Booking from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,640.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,286.00.

Shares of Booking stock traded up $46.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2,325.50. 24,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,771. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Booking has a twelve month low of $1,303.25 and a twelve month high of $2,516.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,388.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,164.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booking will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its stake in Booking by 11.4% in the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Booking by 9.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Booking by 10.6% in the first quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its stake in Booking by 229.1% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 3,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,131,000 after buying an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Booking by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 157,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $367,050,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

