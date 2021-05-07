Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Raised to $2,665.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $2,600.00 to $2,665.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BKNG. Wolfe Research started coverage on Booking in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $2,630.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booking from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $2,258.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,710.00 to $2,740.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Booking from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,286.00.

BKNG stock traded up $46.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2,325.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,771. The company has a market cap of $95.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2,388.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,164.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Booking has a 12 month low of $1,303.25 and a 12 month high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booking will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,280,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Booking by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,718,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Booking by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund boosted its holdings in Booking by 2,327.4% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 2,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,099,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

