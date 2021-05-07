Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) PT Lowered to $2,850.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target cut by research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $3,000.00 to $2,850.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.94% from the company’s current price.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $2,740.00 to $2,675.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,286.00.

Shares of Booking stock traded up $77.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $2,356.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,771. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,388.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,164.35. Booking has a 52-week low of $1,303.25 and a 52-week high of $2,516.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market cap of $96.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.83, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Booking by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 4,360 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,577,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 20,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,655,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,768,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

