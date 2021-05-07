BOOM (BOOM) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $517,621.00

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 7th. One BOOM coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BOOM has a market capitalization of $2.71 million and $517,621.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BOOM has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BOOM alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.55 or 0.00086380 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00021056 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.41 or 0.00065205 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $465.00 or 0.00810572 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.80 or 0.00102500 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,101.75 or 0.08893291 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

About BOOM

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 970,404,717 coins and its circulating supply is 781,373,984 coins. The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

BOOM Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOOM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOOM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.