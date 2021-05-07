Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,238,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,505,000 after acquiring an additional 292,074 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,246,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,350,000 after acquiring an additional 184,493 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,336,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,350,000 after acquiring an additional 95,766 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,080,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 130.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,273,000 after acquiring an additional 477,839 shares during the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $65.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.93. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52 week low of $14.45 and a 52 week high of $71.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of -113.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.49. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%. On average, equities analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BYD shares. Truist raised their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.19.

In other Boyd Gaming news, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 14,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total value of $912,653.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $797,417.89. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

