Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.48, Yahoo Finance reports. Braemar Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.42% and a negative return on equity of 17.78%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts updated its Q1 2021 guidance to 0.190-0.210 EPS.

BHR stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $6.78. 1,254,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,194. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 3.05.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley raised shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, CEO Richard J. Stockton sold 213,606 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $1,414,071.72. Also, CFO Deric S. Eubanks sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total transaction of $517,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,272.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

