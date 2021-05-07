Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) to report ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Brainsway’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.11). Brainsway reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Brainsway will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.07). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Brainsway.

Brainsway (NASDAQ:BWAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. Brainsway had a negative return on equity of 33.99% and a negative net margin of 34.28%. The business had revenue of $7.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Brainsway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Brainsway from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Northland Securities began coverage on Brainsway in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Brainsway from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BWAY traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.62. The stock had a trading volume of 411 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,203. The firm has a market cap of $136.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.69 and a beta of 1.39. Brainsway has a fifty-two week low of $5.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average of $7.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWAY. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Brainsway during the fourth quarter worth $159,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Brainsway during the first quarter worth $1,173,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Brainsway during the first quarter worth $1,621,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC increased its position in Brainsway by 131.4% during the first quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 978,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,838,000 after buying an additional 555,779 shares in the last quarter. 18.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brainsway Ltd., a commercial stage medical device company, focuses on the development and sale of non-invasive neuromodulation products in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorders, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, Alzheimer's disease, Asperger syndromes, alcohol addictions, attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, Parkinson's disease, and chronic neuropathic pains to transmit electric current flows at varying rates and creating an electromagnetic field that serves to depolarize cortical neurons and activate neural networks in various areas of the brain.

