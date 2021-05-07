Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bridgeline Digital, Inc. is a digital engagement company. The Company’s Bridgeline’s iAPPS platform integrates Web Content Management, e-commerce, e-marketing, Social Media management and Web Analytics. The iAPPS suite of products include iAPPS Content Manager, iAPPS Commerce, iAPPS Marketier, iAPPS Analyzer, iAPPSds and iAPPS Social. Bridgeline Digital, Inc., formerly known as Bridgeline Software, Inc., is based in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

Shares of BLIN stock opened at $2.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.95. Bridgeline Digital has a fifty-two week low of $1.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.82.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $2.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 million. Bridgeline Digital had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 2.98%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bridgeline Digital will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Bridgeline Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $176,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bridgeline Digital by 75.0% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 63,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 27,350 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Bridgeline Digital by 75.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 63,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 27,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

