Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. operates as a holding company for Bridgewater Bank which provides personal and commercial banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs and high-net-worth individuals. The company offers checking, savings, money market savings, certificates of deposit accounts; bridge, home equity, residential interim construction, lot, construction, commercial real estate, long term multi-family, working capital, letters of credit and executive lines of credit options and debit and credit cards. Bridgewater Bancshares Inc. is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota. “

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of BWB opened at $17.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.15 and a 200 day moving average of $13.87. The company has a market capitalization of $500.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.79. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $18.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.20%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bridgewater Bancshares will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BWB. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 290.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 576.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.08% of the company’s stock.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

