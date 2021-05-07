Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.78.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Sunday, February 14th.

MNRL opened at $17.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.24. Brigham Minerals has a 12-month low of $8.05 and a 12-month high of $17.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $987.03 million, a P/E ratio of -870.00 and a beta of 2.45.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.93). Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $23.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.15 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brigham Minerals will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 182.46%.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 11,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $170,341.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 30,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $507,741.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,470 shares of company stock worth $1,573,277. Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRL. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 23,851.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,989,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,868,000 after buying an additional 1,981,561 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Brigham Minerals by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,645,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,069,000 after purchasing an additional 642,152 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Brigham Minerals by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 661,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,267,000 after purchasing an additional 318,583 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at $1,579,000. Finally, SoftVest Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brigham Minerals by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. SoftVest Advisors LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

