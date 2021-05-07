Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) Hits New 1-Year High at $17.85

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.85 and last traded at $17.76, with a volume of 2195 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.52.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MNRL shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Sunday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brigham Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.60.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $987.03 million, a PE ratio of -870.00 and a beta of 2.45.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $23.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.15 million. Brigham Minerals had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 182.46%.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 3,975 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $64,991.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 53,700 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $830,202.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,470 shares of company stock valued at $1,573,277 in the last quarter. 3.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. QV Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Brigham Minerals by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. 70.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL)

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

