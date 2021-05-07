Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Brightcove Inc. is engaged in providing cloud content services for publishing and distributing professional digital media. Its products include Brightcove Video Cloud, an online video platform and Brightcove App Cloud, a software application development and management platform. The Company provides its solutions to media, retail, technology, financial services companies, governments, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Brightcove Inc. is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BCOV. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Brightcove from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brightcove presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Shares of Brightcove stock opened at $14.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $566.90 million, a PE ratio of -37.97, a PEG ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.02 and a 200 day moving average of $18.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Brightcove has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $25.26.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $54.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brightcove will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tsedal Neeley acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.11 per share, for a total transaction of $44,220.00. Also, insider David Plotkin sold 27,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $558,648.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,787,018.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brightcove during the 4th quarter worth $2,385,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Brightcove by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 203,768 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brightcove in the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Brightcove by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,851 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Brightcove during the 4th quarter worth about $392,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.

