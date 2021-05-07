BrightView (NYSE:BV) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BrightView (NYSE:BV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BrightView Holdings, Inc. is a provider of commercial landscaping services primarily in the United States. It provides services from landscape maintenance and enhancements to tree care and landscape development for corporate and commercial properties, HOAs, public parks, hotels and resorts, hospitals and other healthcare facilities, educational institutions, restaurants and retail and golf courses. BrightView Holdings, Inc. is based in PA, United States. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of BrightView in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of BV traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,587. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.37 and a beta of 1.42. BrightView has a 52-week low of $10.37 and a 52-week high of $19.10.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $651.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.70 million. BrightView had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. BrightView’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BrightView will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Corp raised its position in BrightView by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in BrightView by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 184,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of BrightView by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of BrightView by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BrightView during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

