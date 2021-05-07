Bristlecone Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 10,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in Texas Instruments by 4.1% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TXN. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.23.

In related news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 45,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.28, for a total value of $7,858,285.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,248,124.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Mark Gary sold 12,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.76, for a total transaction of $2,209,358.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,601 shares in the company, valued at $5,143,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 88,463 shares of company stock worth $15,506,679 over the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TXN stock traded up $2.56 on Friday, hitting $186.83. The stock had a trading volume of 90,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,829,157. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $186.89 and its 200-day moving average is $170.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 4.24. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $105.45 and a 52-week high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.86%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.