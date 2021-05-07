Bristlecone Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Brookfield Infrastructure worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 1,586.3% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 740,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,574,000 after acquiring an additional 696,861 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $28,353,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth $8,604,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 228.0% during the fourth quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 168,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,191,000 after buying an additional 117,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 74.9% during the first quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,000,000 after buying an additional 106,535 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BIPC traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,293. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.24 and a 200-day moving average of $67.89. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.25 and a fifty-two week high of $77.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

