Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $4.70 Million Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC decreased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,144 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 165,798 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $9,038,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 145.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,155,802 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $109,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,679 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 88,469 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,178,734 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $213,116,000 after purchasing an additional 68,031 shares during the period. Finally, 20 20 Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $364,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UBER. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down from $76.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.05.

Shares of NYSE UBER traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.28. 592,698 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,820,779. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $64.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.84 billion, a PE ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,247,850.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,880,265.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,837,779.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

