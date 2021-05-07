Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $6.40 Million Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. PACCAR comprises about 1.0% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $6,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 128,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in PACCAR by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 383.9% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PCAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.71.

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 10,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.13, for a total value of $991,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,907 shares in the company, valued at $5,145,540.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $332,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCAR traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $94.20. The stock had a trading volume of 30,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,186. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.97 and its 200 day moving average is $91.29. The company has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $64.25 and a 52 week high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. PACCAR’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.63%.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

