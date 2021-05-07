Bristlecone Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VB. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $90,606,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $188,585,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 248.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,289,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,131,000 after purchasing an additional 920,113 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,035,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,066,000 after acquiring an additional 279,042 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,936,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded up $2.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $223.41. 6,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,781. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.79. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $121.00 and a 12-month high of $227.82.

