Bristlecone Advisors LLC Sells 11 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOG. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GOOG. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush began coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,495.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $29.35 on Friday, reaching $2,410.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,492. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,218.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,940.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,323.91 and a 52-week high of $2,452.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 46.02, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 27 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,402.16, for a total value of $64,858.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,797.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,403.54, for a total transaction of $3,328,902.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,381,366.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,131 shares of company stock worth $50,478,615. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

