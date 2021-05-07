Bristlecone Advisors LLC Sells 63 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VV. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,061,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,766,000 after purchasing an additional 272,651 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5,101.9% during the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 205,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,046,000 after acquiring an additional 201,166 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,206,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,394,000 after purchasing an additional 113,200 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 679,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,429,000 after acquiring an additional 110,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 386,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,874,000 after acquiring an additional 51,340 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VV traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $196.77. The stock had a trading volume of 3,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,372. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $127.65 and a 52-week high of $196.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $190.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.16.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.